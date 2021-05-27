Woodward PA Gives First Look at New Massive Skatepark
Woodward, the ultimate summer camp experience for the next-generation of passionate athletes, is excited to offer a first look inside their new massive skatepark, Town Centre. The expansive new park that broke ground in early May will include 30,250 square feet of rideable park, 35 street features, 18 features around the pump track, 19 bowl corners and berms, 30+ different hips and hip transfers, and more. Woodward's Skate Program Designer, Ryan Sheckler, along with icons and BMX Program Advisors, Ryan Nyquist and Jamie Bestwick, are stoked to see this creative, feature-rich Town Centre come to life, and plan on riding it as soon as it's ready mid-summer.