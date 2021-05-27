Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 52: Rays vs Kansas City Royals — Pregame News and Notes

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated 12:30 p.m. After a 2–1 10-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, the Rays will look to take the series at Tropicana Field on Thursday afternoon. Tampa Bay (31–20) also can move 12 games above .500 for the first time this season. Tampa Bay still has the...

raysradio.mlblogs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dietrich Enns
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Braves#Rays#Tropicana Field#Ball Games#Extra Innings#The Kansas City Royals#The American League#Kiermaier Cf Phillips Rf#Soler Rf#Durham#The Mississippi Braves 3#Fayetteville#Phillips#Back Games#Tampa Bay Today#Mound#Detroit#Hits#Contests#Shutouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 7 Mets 1: Josh Fleming was good, bats were hot

The Rays completed a three game sweep of the Mets today, with a no-doubt 7-1 win. This game at first had the makings of a pitchers duel between two quick-working, pitch-to-contact throwers. The teams traded zeros for three innings as Stroman and Fleming scattered a few hits. But the Rays...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Adam Eaton has biggest at-bat of the game

Get him on, get him over, get him in. It is a simple run-scoring formula that is easy in theory but difficult in practice. While Jose Abreu’s mad dash to the plate will get all the headlines for the Chicago White Sox, it was Adam Eaton who had the most important play of the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBFrankfort Times

Margot, Adames, Lowe lead Rays over Mets 7-1 for sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot, Willy Adames and Brandon Lowe homered off Marcus Stroman, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. Two-run homers by Margot in the fourth and by Adames in the fifth built a 4-0 lead,...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the last game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Following a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the series on Friday, the New York Mets are now 18-14. New York is still a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, maintaining their first place position. The loss ended New York’s seven-game winning streak. At 2.90, the Mets have the best team ERA in MLB.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Records RBI

Perez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss against the White Sox. Perez was removed from Saturday's win over the White Sox with groin tightness, but the injury wasn't serious and the star catcher found himself in the lineup once again -- though he played as a designated hitter and was later subbed off in the top of the eighth after drawing a walk. Perez has hit safely in five of the Royals' last six games.
MLBYardbarker

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Losing because of Jose Abreu’s legs is a tough pill to swallow. Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead. As I mentioned in the pre-game game thread, Singer needed to improve on his ability to handle adversity and he had that from the jump after Tim Anderson led off with a single up the middle. Singer got the next batter, Adam Eaton, to roll over into a double play. However, trouble was not avoided when Singer then walked Yoan Moncada and then allowed a Jose Abreu single. With runners on first and third, Singer got rookie-of-the-year candidate Yermin Mercedes to ground out to Nicky Lopez.
MLBIola Register

Wild pitch seals Royals’ collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2)...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Gets another look in rotation

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.
MLBPosted by
Little Apple Post

Royals lose by one run

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve. Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher,
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox

Happy Sunday! Today, the Chicago White Sox will face off against the Kansas City Royals for the finale of this four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field. This series hasn’t gone exactly how we may have wanted it to, with the Royals breaking their 11-game losing streak against the White Sox in the first game of the doubleheader on Friday, and stealing a win from our ace Carlos Rodón yesterday.
MLBRealGM

Royals Call For 'Accountability' After Key Call Stands

The Kansas City Royals were on the wrong end of a review in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. With two outs in a 3-3 tie, Jose Abreu came home on a wild pitch from Wade Davis. Cam Gallagher retrieved the ball and went to tag Abreu, who slid in on the third base side of home plate. He was called safe on the field and the review upheld the call, which gave the White Sox a 4-3 win.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Acquire Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been hit increasingly hard with injuries so far this season. After only a month and a half into the season, the Dodgers have 14 players who they thought would figure prominently in the season on the injured list. The 15th player may come Monday, as...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Fleming helps Rays secure series sweep vs. Mets

Manuel Margot and Willy Adames belted two-run homers, starter Josh Fleming fired five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the New York Mets with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays' series sweep of the National League East club pushed their winning streak to...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

2 Mets players leave with injuries as Rays finish series sweep

Marcus Stroman had allowed just three home runs in seven starts this season entering Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays promptly doubled that total. The Mets starter allowed three home runs as the Rays finished off a three-game sweep with a 7-1 victory on Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. The Mets were limited to only two hits, marking the fourth time this season they finished a game with two hits.
Lake City, MNPost-Bulletin

Lake City uses walks, errors to nip Royals

The Rochester Royals were hurt by walks and errors in a 9-8 loss to the Lake City Serpents in amateur baseball on Sunday. Royals pitchers issued nine walks and three errors led to Lake City's final four runs being unearned. After Jared Campbell left the mound after scoring three scoreless...
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis (0-2) leading...