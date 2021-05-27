Vissla Opens at Irvine Spectrum

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Timmins, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Alan Martin ("Mr. Martin") announced today that he and persons acting jointly or in concert with him disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 760,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Golden Birch Resources Inc. (the "Company") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Disposition"). The consideration received per Common Share under the Disposition was approximately $0.10, for total consideration received of $76,000. The completion of the Disposition, together with other dispositions of Common Shares during the month of May, 2021 made by Alan and persons acting jointly or in concert with him, resulted in a slightly greater than 2.0% decrease in the Common Shares beneficially owned by Alan and persons acting jointly or in concert with him.