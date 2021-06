Few retailers navigated the pandemic as adeptly as Dick’s Sporting Goods — and the company continues to fire on all cylinders. “We made more in Q1 of this year than we made in all of 2019. [Our] categories are surging, but our team is just unbelievably knocking it out of the park,” said Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart at today’s CNBC Evolve Global Summit. “They are so pumped, so excited and just really working on the service aspects and conversion, and so things are good.”