Decatur County, IN — On April 28, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Greensburg Police Department and the Decatur County Probation department, served two search warrants, simultaneously, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals. The search warrant executed at an address in Greensburg led to the arrest of Jeremy Collins, age 33, for carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor. Kurtis Cupp, age 24, was also arrested at this address for carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, and a subsequent charge of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.