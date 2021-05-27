Cancel
MnDOT unveils statewide pedestrian system plan

By Minnesota News Network
 5 days ago

MnDOT released the first Statewide Pedestrian System Plan–providing policy and investment guidance to improve places where people walk across and along Minnesota highways. “The plan really is on the heels of a pretty persistent and troubling trend of pedestrian fatalities in the state, so going back to 2015, we’ve anywhere between 40 and 60 pedestrian fatalities per year in MN.”

