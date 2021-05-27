Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

The Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic to offer Pfizer vaccine during final week

By EVAN MacDONALD cleveland.com
Norwalk Reflector
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic will offer the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine during its final week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Thursday. The announcement means the clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine from now through its final day of operations on June 7. The vaccine requires two doses taken 21 days apart, so anyone who receives their first dose at the Wolstein Center will be given an appointment for a second shot at an area Discount Drug Mart.

norwalkreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Cleveland Clinic#Child Health#Discount Drug Mart#2021#Tribune Content Agency#Pfizer Biontech#Prospect Ave#Advance Local Media Llc#Pfizer Vaccine#Vaccination Clinic#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Appointments#Drug#Walk Ins#Time#Visit Cleveland Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateDaily Record

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Cleveland, OHYour Radio Place

State officials to provide more details regarding $1 million drawing for vaccinated Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (ONN) – Officials with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to detail Gov. Mike DeWine’s million-dollar incentive on Monday encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The official terms and conditions for the weekly “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference:
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...
Ohio StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Will Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Hillcrest Hospital, others, earn ‘A’ grades in safety

Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital was awarded an “A” in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, a national distinction recognizing achievements in patient safety. Other Cleveland Clinic hospitals receiving ‘A’ grades include the main campus, Marymoiunt, Fairview and Lutheran hospitals, in addition to Clinic affiliate Ashtabula County Medical Center. On...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Cuyahoga County Jail Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccines To All Prisoners

MetroHealth started voluntary coronavirus vaccinations for everyone at Cuyahoga County Jail Monday. Just 105 of the approximately 1400 people held at the county jail are currently fully vaccinated. But when MetroHealth offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in two housing pods at the jail Monday, everyone accepted it on the first day, said Warden Michelle Henry.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...