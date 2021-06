Austin Smith, the new Summer Rec. Program Coordinator for Harrison’s Parks & Rec, stops by the “Around the Table” program on KHOZ Friday about upcoming summer events. “I’m excited for the summer. We’ve got a bunch of kids,” Smith says. He said he wants the program to be the best in the state. Pickleball starts next week Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8. Smith calls it “human-sized ping pong.”