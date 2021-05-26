newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer: Guidelines Haven't Changed For Those Not Fully Vaccinated

wpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 282 new cases of the disease Thursday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 285 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 377 daily cases. Daily new cases have been declining since a spike in mid-April, when the average was more than 800 per day.

www.wpr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Health Department#Vaccination Rates#Chief Medical Officer#Medical Services#Johnson Johnson#Wpr#Guidelines#Wisconsin Counties#Covid 19 Cases#Dhs Data#Wisconsinites Age#Covid 19 Disease Activity#Preliminary Statistics#County#Daily Testing Capacity#System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Wisconsin StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Fully vaccinated woman with health issues dies of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection. Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure and mild dementia, her sons said. She also...
Wisconsin StateChannel 3000

Nearly 2.3 million in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 2.3 million people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS officials said 14,493 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday, much lower than the 7-day average of 22,317 doses. More than 45%...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Public HealthQuad Cities Onlines

Pritzker rescinds mask mandate for those fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to not wear masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC guidance...
Collegesucbjournal.com

Roane State ends COVID-19 mask requirement for those fully vaccinated

UPPER CUMBERLAND – Roane State Community College is announcing updates to its pandemic response plan, including the removal of the face mask requirement for individuals who are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, May 17, 2021, the college ended its daily wellness screening requirement for campus access. These changes follow updated...
Wisconsin StateNew Haven Register

Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly half of the people in custody in Wisconsin prisons and youth facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The rate of vaccinations in prisons exceeds the vaccination rate for Wisconsin as a whole, after initially lagging behind. Data from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows that as of Tuesday, 8,972 people, or 47.2% of the eligible prison population, have been fully vaccinated. That’s compared with 41.7% of eligible state residents overall, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Two candidates stand out for chief medical officer

Two candidates stand out for chief medical officer. Two candidates stand out for chief medical officer. To the editor — There are two impeccably qualified candidates for the position of chief medical officer of the Yakima Health District. Dr. Sara Cate is a primary care specialist who also has a...
Public Healthclintoncountydailynews.com

State Health Department Says 360 More Hoosiers Have COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that 360 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 743,696 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. To date, 13,203...
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Wisconsin DHS: vaccination rates have slowed dramatically

(AP) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has said that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The state could reach that benchmark by July. However, vaccination rates have slowed dramatically and are now growing at only about...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

New Guidance for Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As has been dominating the headlines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released updated public health guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This guidance was issued on May 13, 2021, and has potentially provided some relief to those who are fully vaccinated, though some are concerned and confused about the implications of this guidance.