Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer: Guidelines Haven't Changed For Those Not Fully Vaccinated
New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 282 new cases of the disease Thursday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 285 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 377 daily cases. Daily new cases have been declining since a spike in mid-April, when the average was more than 800 per day.www.wpr.org