Bozeman, MT

Firefighter

FireRescue1
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article$$4,230.61 - $5,209.25/DOE annual. In this essential role with the Bozeman Fire Department you will respond to fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials, and other emergency and non-emergency situations. This position requires excellent customer service skills and the ability to quickly establish and maintain effective working relationships with assigned supervisors, City employees, other emergency response providers, law enforcement agencies, the news media, homeowners, business owners, business and community organizations, and the general public.

www.firerescue1.com
