This newspaper is always proud to be involved in anything community-oriented in Troup County, but we admit we’re pretty prideful about our annual Best of the Best promotion. Every year, we take ballots from readers on who the best in numerous categories are in our community. Want the best barbecue? Our readers vote on that. Want to know who has the best pizza? The community decides. Have an opinion on who the best place to buy a car? You can vote on that too.