Denver Broncos: Noah Fant attending George Kittle’s TE Summit

By Graham Tiedtke
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is doing everything he can to improve his craft. He’s doing everything he can to be a better tight end than he was in 2020 and prior. If that includes meeting up with fellow tight end opponents—which it does—then so be it. On Thursday,...

predominantlyorange.com
NFLArrowhead Pride

Travis Kelce teaming with George Kittle, Greg Olsen for ‘tight end summit’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ players have been involved in offseason “summits” over the years. Current Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark — as well as former Chiefs pass-rusher Dee Ford — have been known to be involved in Von Miller’s annual summit, where the better quarterback chasers from around the league gather prior to training camp in order to better themselves by learning from each other.
NFLNBC Sports

FMIA: Schedule No. 102,844 And The Nuttiness Around NFL’s Annual Slate

The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos sign two players following tryouts

The Denver Broncos held tryouts for a number of players recently, and two of those players have been signed to the roster. Quarterback Case Cookus out of Northwestern and defensive end Pita Taumoepenu out of Utah will get a chance to add their abilities to the team during training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Running back room predictions for 2021

When rookie general manager George Paton agreed to become the GM for the Denver Broncos, he knew there were immediate and tough decisions to be made. In what was controversial to many fans and media, the first-year GM Paton decided it wasn’t in the team’s best interest to retain fan-favorite running back Phillip Lindsay. While Lindsay is a playmaker, I am not one who disagrees with Paton’s decision.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Broncos set up for success with one of NFL’s easiest schedules in 2021

Great news, Denver Broncos fans. According to Benjamin Allbright, the NFL is planning on making their stadiums full capacity in 2021! That means, more fun with your friends, more real crowd noise and the likelihood that Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is rocking this fall. Nature is healing. That...
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos should trade for Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith

The Denver Broncos have an elite defense on paper, but adding Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith in a trade would take this defense to the next level. Even if the Broncos decide to not address the roster, especially on defense, I am still confident this team can make a playoff appearance. With that said, this team still has a bit of room for improvement on defense, and Jaylon Smith can help fill one of our last remaining holes.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split reps this summer

Because Drew Lock is a former second-round pick, and because he’s younger than Teddy Bridgewater, some fans might assume he will be given an advantage in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition this summer. But when Vic Fangio was asked Friday if Lock will get the first QB snap of the...
NFLmilehighsports.com

Is Tim Patrick the most underrated Denver Bronco?

Every year there are numerous debates surrounding which players performed the best, what player is deserving of whatever accolade or superlative, and who underachieved. It is increasingly fascinating to see who emerges as the player, or players, that grab the spotlight for better or for worse. What is often unspoken...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Why the 49ers Should Keep Josh Rosen

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Just because the 49ers drafted Trey Lance doesn't mean they should dump Josh Rosen. There's an extremely plausible scenario in which the 49ers decide Lance won't be ready to start until midway through the season and Jimmy Garoppolo will get injured before Lance is ready to play. In that case, the ...Continue reading.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: 9 tight ends the team could acquire for depth

The Denver Broncos have assembled an impressive 89-man roster in George Paton’s first year on the job as general manager. It’s been an absolute treat to watch a first-time general manager work after spending so many years with another team, seeing his perspective on how the Denver Broncos were built when he took the job and what areas he felt needed to be addressed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.