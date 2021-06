A pretrial conference for Kishan Sangha was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sangha is scheduled to stand trial on June 28 for the charges of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver- Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver- Heroin. Sangha’s Attorney, Christopher Wages, said a conditional plea agreement is being negotiated with the prosecution and that he remains optimistic that a deal can be reached in the next few weeks.