Security of networks and compute platforms will continue to be news for quite some time. After all, Putin didn’t agree to terminate all hacking emanating from Russia (surprise). But according to my firewall statistics, I’m hacked from a large number of geographic sites, and I’m just a blog site! This news came to me. Typical of security news, there are superlatives and claims that I have not been able to verify. The gist is that there is an attempt to bring OT and IT together in a secure network.