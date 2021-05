With the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom kicking off in July, Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) are finally able to escape out from under Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) shadow and run things their way. But between shocking truths about Smurf's past and some folks in the present looking to come at the Codys hard, the boys won't have a lot of time to decide on where things should be heading. And while the Codys recognize that a new boss is needed- but when all four think they're each in position to take the reins, pressures begin to mount and something will have to give. But what- or who?