Landmarks Illinois has given the Jacksonville Area Museum a matching grant to help further repairs at the Old Post Office Building. Chair of the Museum Board David Blanchette says the grant will help retain the building’s classic look: “It’s a matching grant, which means that we also put in $2,500 for a total of $5,000 worth of work on the historic windows around the Old Post Office. Now, there are 20 historic windows and this grant will help recover the repair and restoration of all 20 windows. We will not only be able to retain the historic windows but they will be brought up to snuff and should be ready for when we open later this summer.”