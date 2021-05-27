Cancel
Leigh's Lost and Found: Have you seen any of these long lost pets?

KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfternoon temperatures today will be nearly 20° colder than Thursday. The man stole an expensive car jack from a garage left open near East Battlefield and South Blackman Road.

www.ky3.com
TV & Videosfox7.tv

Are you my long-lost sister? | The Maury Show

Jessica reached out to Crystal on Facebook because she believed Crystal’s dad could be her biological father. A sibling DNA test will determine if they are in fact …. Don't miss the MAURY show on KTTW FOX 7, weekdays at 1pm! FULL TV SCHEDULE.
Burnt Ranch, CAkymkemp.com

Someone’s Lost Their Kayak

Someone lost their Kayak on the Trinity River. According to a local who contacted us, “If someone lost their kayak in the Burnt Ranch Gorge it’s on the rocks about 1/2 mile down river from Gray’s Falls. South edge of river.”
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Favorite home features that have been lost to time

This column has been laying in the weeds of my head for months. Every now and then, it pops its head up. Yesterday was one of those days, when once again my wife had to get out of our car before I could pull it into the garage. Luckily, it wasn’t pouring down rain.
PetsPosted by
KTVH

LCHS suggests steps to reunite lost pets and owners

As the temperature outside rises, so too does the number of found animals turned into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. LCHS officials say June, July and August tend to have the highest number of animals brought into the shelter.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Long-Lost Sisters Find Each Other, Learn They Have Matching Tattoos

I always say there’s weird energy out there in the universe! Listen to this…. When Victoria Voorhees was two months old, her mother gave her up for adoption. Now a 27-year-old nurse, Voorhees decided to see what she could find out about her heritage, so she used a 23andMe home DNA test kit to see what she could learn. When the results came back, she was shocked to find out she had a sister. She says she excitedly rushed home to tell her adopted parents, who revealed they knew about her sister and were still in contact with her birth mother.
Animalsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Puppies are born ready to interact with people, study finds

What's your favorite thing about puppies? Is it their cute yawns, wiggly bottoms or the sweet way they lick your nose? Or maybe it's those doleful eyes that stare into yours as if they know what you are thinking. Whatever it is, rest assured that puppies are primed to communicate...
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

Family searching for lost pet cow named June

Nicki Thrash is asking for help in finding her beloved red beef master cow named June. “We went to feed them and she didn’t come up,” said Thrash of June, the 11-year-old cow she bottle-fed and raised from a calf after it was abandoned by its mother near her family’s farm.
AnimalsReading Eagle

Praise your cat while trimming its claws [Ask the Vet]

Q: I recently adopted a cat named Max, and I need to learn about trimming his claws. What's the procedure, and how often should it be done?. A: Start by choosing whatever equipment is most comfortable for you. I use human toenail trimmers, but many people prefer cat claw trimmers from the pet supply store.
New Bern, NCSun Journal

Ferals in peril: displaced colonies of 20 feral cats desperately need homes

As many as 20 cats in two feral colonies in James City are in peril and their caretakers are desperate to find them homes. Ferals never have it easy – living in the wild through no fault of their own, they face the risk of disease and overpopulation, violent death (traffic fatalities, for instance, and the fact that coyotes think of them as tasty morsels), abhorrence by humans – and now a major highway expansion is going to swallow up their homes and leave them highly susceptible to traffic.
RelationshipsBBC

Windermere: Engagement ring lost in lake found by freediver

A woman who lost her engagement ring in a lake two days after her boyfriend popped the question has been reunited with it thanks to a freediver. The white gold and diamond ring slipped from the woman's finger as she sat on a jetty at a hotel on the shores of Windermere in the Lake District.
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Boy's Skin Peels Off 'Like Melted Wax' at Beach After Stepping on Hot Sand

A father has spoken of the dangers of disposable BBQs after the skin on his son's foot peeled off and "melted" like wax when he stepped on boiling hot sand. Will Tyler was at a beach near Liverpool in northwest England with his parents, sister and family friends on June 1 last year when they used a disposable BBQ to grill some sausages, the Liverpool Echo reported. The parents let the BBQ cool and placed it so the children could play safely. Will was 9 at the time.