Leigh's Lost and Found: Have you seen any of these long lost pets?

I always say there’s weird energy out there in the universe! Listen to this…. When Victoria Voorhees was two months old, her mother gave her up for adoption. Now a 27-year-old nurse, Voorhees decided to see what she could find out about her heritage, so she used a 23andMe home DNA test kit to see what she could learn. When the results came back, she was shocked to find out she had a sister. She says she excitedly rushed home to tell her adopted parents, who revealed they knew about her sister and were still in contact with her birth mother.