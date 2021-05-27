Cancel
Congress & Courts

'Glaring flaws': Judge nixes attempted Roundup settlement

By Pamela King
eenews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge yesterday rejected an attempt by an agribusiness giant to settle cancer claims related to its Roundup weedkiller. The proposed $2 billion deal from Bayer AG, which now owns Monsanto Co., would have settled future lawsuits over health impacts from the herbicide, covering potential class-action plaintiffs who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and have not yet sued and those who used Roundup before February and have not yet been diagnosed with the cancer.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Chad Calice and Holly Hand Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit contends that the defendants engaged in insider trading in the stock of the pharmaceutical company where Hand worked as a clinical trial project manager. The defendants have agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle the charges, according to an SEC press release. The case is 1:21-cv-05009, SEC v. Calice et al.