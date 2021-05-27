Cancel
Dell beats revenue estimates on strong demand for remote working products

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
May 27 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as demand for its notebooks and software products was fueled by a pandemic-led remote working environment.

Coronavirus restrictions over the past year have led to people working and studying from home, which in turn boosted sales of Dell’s cloud services and at-home hardwares.

Global shipments of PCs, the industry’s collective term for laptops and desktops, grew 55.2% during the first quarter, according to preliminary data from research firm International Data Corporation.

Dell said revenue from its client solutions group, which includes desktops, notebooks and tablets, rose 20% to $13.31 billion in the reported quarter.

The PC maker also said it had paid down $2.5 billion in debt this year and revised its debt paydown target for fiscal year 2022 to at least $16.0 billion, upon the completion of its spin-off of cloud computing software maker VMware Inc.

During the quarter, Dell had announced the spin-off of its Boomi cloud business and the divestment of its major stake in VMware in order to lower its debt load.

Dell’s revenue rose 12% to $24.49 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $23.40 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company’s shares have risen about 36% this year.

