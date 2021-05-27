Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Chicago Cubs complete three-game sweep of Pittsburgh Pirates in bizarre game

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRvgJ_0aDp3qJD00

Kris Bryant and Patrick Wisdom homered and Javy Baez picked up an RBI on a bizarre play Thursday as the visiting Chicago Cubs bested the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

Ian Happ added an RBI single for the Cubs.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (5-4) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Tepera got the final four outs for his first save.

Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco and Michael Perez homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight.

Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson (3-5) gave up four hits and four runs, three earned, in five innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Bryant’s one-out homer to center, his 11th, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third, Willson Contreras singled with one out and stole second. After Bryant struck out, Baez hit a grounder to third baseman Erik Gonzalez, whose throw to first pulled Will Craig off the base toward home. Baez stopped and started jogging back toward home. Although Craig — who has been subbing for injured Pirates first baseman Colin Moran — could have ended the inning by touching first, he instead gave chase to Baez.

Contreras was racing home. Craig tossed the ball to Perez, the catcher, but Contreras slid home safely.

Baez took off for first again, and Perez’s throw in that direction went into right, allowing Baez to go to second on what was officially a fielder’s choice, with the run counting for a 2-0 Chicago lead. Happ drove in Baez with a single, making it 3-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH5iV_0aDp3qJD00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: NL West, AL East in control entering Week 8

In the fourth, Wisdom was awarded first for being hit with a pitch, but the Pirates successfully challenged. Given a second chance, he hit his first homer to right-center field for a 4-0 Cubs edge.

Reynolds and Polanco hit back-to-back homers, the fifth for each, with one out in the bottom of the fourth to cut it to 4-2. Reynolds’ shot bounced into the Allegheny River.

Perez’s third homer, to right-center in the seventh, closed it to 4-3.

Chicago’s Eric Sogard singled and later scored on a double play in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Eric Sogard
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Homer
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Field#New York Mets#Philadelphia Phillies#Injured Pirates#Nl West#Colorado Rockies Recap#Homers#Hits#Final Four#Mlb Power Rankings#Right Center Field#Allegheny River#Bizarre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reaches base three times Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants. His .323 batting average is at its highest level since the second game of the season and he's slashing .361/.418/.541 in 67 May plate appearances. Frazier, who saw time in left field Friday for the second time in 2021, entered the season with a career .273 batting mark, so it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his lofty numbers. Regardless, the 29-year-old has proven to be one of the team's most consistent players and has likely boosted his trade stock.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Return not imminent

The Pirates are hoping for a return by Evans (hamstring) before the end of May. While there's no specific date for a return, the team remains hopeful that Evans will not need to go on a rehab assignment before joining the team. The 28-year-old slashed just .132/.270/.151 in 63 plate appearances prior to getting hurt, so perhaps the time off will help to clear his mind.
MLBnumberfire.com

Pirates starting Michael Perez at catcher on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Perez will handle catching duties after Jacob Stallings was given a break against their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Trevor Williams, our models project Perez to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Rehab assignment on tap

Kuhl (shoulder) is scheduled to join Triple-A Indianapolis this week for a rehab assignment, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since April 18 with the shoulder issue and is expected to require multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Pirates. Kuhl recently completed a two-inning simulated game and should continue ramping up his workload in the minors.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber knows Wrigley Field return vs. Cubs could get chippy

Kyle Schwarber returns to the Friendly Confines for the first time wearing another uniform. Prior to this season, Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber had spent his entire MLB career with the Chicago Cubs. Chicago used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft to draft the left-handed...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Making strides in recovery

Moran (groin) fielded ground balls Saturday but isn't expected back until the latter part of May. General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Moran is "progressing." Cherington added that he's hopeful the first baseman will be able to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment. Accordingly, it doesn't seem likely that Moran will play during the team's six-game road trip that starts Tuesday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Pirates Sunday; Michael Perez sitting

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Jacob Stallings at catcher in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stallings will play catcher and bat fourth for the Pirates Sunday while Michael Perez takes a seat. Stallings has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 9.2 fantasy points.
MLBchatsports.com

Minors Matters: Pirates Minor League report - 5/17/21

No. 1 - Ke’Bryan Hayes. Hayes, working his way back from a wrist injury he sustained during the first week of the season, is expected to begin a minor league rehab stint soon, but no specific date has been given. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list and is not expected back until sometime in June.
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Javier Báez does a PSA for Walgreens to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine. ‘The smart thing to do is to take it,’ says the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez understands the power of his stardom and vibrant personality. So Báez knows people will follow his lead, especially in his native Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Fla., where he moved with his family as a young teen. That’s why Báez has teamed up with Walgreens’ “This is Our Shot” campaign to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and try to reach hard-hit communities.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants beat Pirates in finale, 3 hits for Posey, 2 defensive gems for Dubón

Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski hit an insurance homer in the ninth and Mauricio Dubón made two stunning defensive plays at second base. The Giants split the four-game series, but with some better relief pitching in the middle games, it could have been a four-game sweep. Sunday, the bullpen inherited a 2-1 lead from Alex Wood and didn't let it get away, and Yastrzemski's homer gave comfort to Rogers, who closed it out.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Javy Baez Sits Out for the Finale Against Pittsburgh

A win at Wrigley Field this afternoon would give the Cubs their second consecutive series sweep, their first six-game winning streak since 2019, and a chance to match their season high of 2.0 games over .500. However, they’ll face the lefty, Tyler Anderson, who has handled them fairly well (though not overly dominant) through two starts this season: 10.1 IP, 15H, 6ER, 2BB, 12Ks. And they’ll do it without Javy Baez.
MLBMLB

Moran, Phillips among Bucs' injury updates

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pirates begin to lay out rehab assignments for some of their injured players, general manager Ben Cherington said he’s hopeful that Colin Moran and Phillip Evans will not need such stints. Moran went to the 10-day injured list last Sunday after straining his left groin muscle...
MLBTimes Union

San Francisco-Pittsburgh Runs

Giants first. Mike Tauchman walks. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Buster Posey singles to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman to third. Alex Dickerson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Buster Posey out at second. Mike Tauchman scores. Evan Longoria flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. 1...
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Cubs Baseball Splits the Weekend at Jackson

The Cody Cubs hit the road this weekend four for games in two days in Jackson Wyoming. The weekend series gave the Cubs a chance to see competition they wouldn’t normally see throughout the season. The Cubs would go 2-2 in Jackson this weekend. The Cubs got all the action...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pirates fall 4-1 against Giants in final game of series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the San Francisco Giants 4-1 in the final game of the series. This was the fourth game of the series. The Pirates won two and lost two games against the Giants. The Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals next on Tuesday,...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. Nationals Series Preview (May 17-20): Broadcast and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

The Cubs (19-20) are coming off a series win in Detroit in which they took two of three from the Tigers and now have a record of 6-4 in their last 10. The offense was red hot over the weekend, producing 17 runs, with the only loss coming in an extra-inning slugfest. The pitching was solid in games one and three, giving up only three runs combined, but fell short in game two when they allowed nine runners to cross the plate.
MLBchatsports.com

Jeremiah Paprocki becomes Cubs’ first African American public address announcer

Chicago Cubs, African Americans, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Wrigley Field, Tommy Edwards, Cy Young Award, Chicago, Washington Nationals, Lake View, Chicago Bulls. Many fans dream of having their voices echo around historic Wrigley Field while reading the names of Cy Young Award winners, MVPs and future Hall...
MLBWJAC TV

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6. Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped a four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all. Adam Frazier singled to lead off the...
MLBMLB

Notes: Perez's framing; Oviedo adjusting

Much was made of Michael Perez's defensive skills when the Pirates claimed him off waivers on Oct. 30, 2020, shortly after he helped win the American League pennant with the Rays. That defense is paying dividends for Pittsburgh’s pitching staff, especially in one crucial spot. Perez sits at zero runs...