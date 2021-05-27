Cancel
Oregon County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SHANNON AND OREGON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Willow Springs to near West Plains to near Sturkie. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... Birch Tree Eminence... Koshkonong Montier... Thomasville Teresita... Myrtle Wilderness... Couch Rover... Alley Spring West Eminence... Greer Pine Crest A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#Winona Alton#Myrtle Wilderness#Alley Spring#Torrential Rainfall#South Central Missouri#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Localized Flooding#Severity#Sturkie#Target Area
Effective: 2021-05-13 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Howell, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Miller, Texas, Dent and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2021-05-06 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oregon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1237 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Alton to near Thayer, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grand Gulf State Park... Thayer Alton... Koshkonong Myrtle... Wilderness Couch HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH