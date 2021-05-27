Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SHANNON AND OREGON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Willow Springs to near West Plains to near Sturkie. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ozark National Scenic Riverways Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... Winona Alton... Birch Tree Eminence... Koshkonong Montier... Thomasville Teresita... Myrtle Wilderness... Couch Rover... Alley Spring West Eminence... Greer Pine Crest A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central Missouri.