Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Watova, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Oologah Langley... Adair Ketchum... Foyil Bluejacket... Disney Talala... Big Cabin Pensacola... New Alluwe Cherokee State Park... Watova White Oak... Strang Disney Little Blue State Park... Pyramid Corners This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 263 and 292. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH