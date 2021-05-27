Cancel
Craig County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Watova, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Oologah Langley... Adair Ketchum... Foyil Bluejacket... Disney Talala... Big Cabin Pensacola... New Alluwe Cherokee State Park... Watova White Oak... Strang Disney Little Blue State Park... Pyramid Corners This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 263 and 292. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ROGERS AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1148 PM CDT, a cluster of showers and storms were located over northern Tulsa county and far southeast Osage county, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this activity. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Collinsville... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Foyil... Talala Turley... Bushyhead
Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES At 121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Big Cabin White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 276 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Nowata SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN ROGERS...NORTHWESTERN MAYES AND SOUTHEASTERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 100 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Watova, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Chelsea... New Alluwe White Oak... Watova This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 271 and 275.