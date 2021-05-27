Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southern Logan County in central Oklahoma South central Payne County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Piedmont, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, northern Edmond, Guthrie, Piedmont, Langston, Carney, Coyle, Meridian, Fallis, Navina and Seward. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov