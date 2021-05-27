Cancel
Garfield County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ames, moving east at 25 mph. Hail larger than golf balls have been reported 3 miles north of Isabella, and tennis ball size hail is possible. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Breckenridge, Ames, Meno, Vance Air Force Base, Bison and North Enid. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
