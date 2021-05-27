Cancel
Creek County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CREEK COUNTY At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Avery, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Mannford Drumright... Oilton Depew... Shamrock Silver City... Milfay This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 198. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
