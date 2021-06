Tim Tebow has spent most of the past decade away from the football field but is now back in the NFL fold after signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow last saw action in the NFL in 2012 when he suited up for the New York Jets, and if you tweeted back then that he’d be playing baseball under the New York Mets organization after and then circle back to football to play for the Jaguars AS A TIGHT END despite not playing in the NFL for nine years, you might want to dig that tweet back up and reconcile with the friend you lost over that thought.