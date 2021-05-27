Eric Carle and the Childhood Imagination

By most objective standards I’m only a young adult, and “figuring stuff out” is “normal” in anyone’s twenties. But there’s a new normal now, right? Or actually, anything and everything counts as “normal” these days, right? Or maybe there’s no such thing as normal at all? I’m confused. When the ground under my feet feels like it’s shaken by earthquakes every few hours — not an uncommon feeling for many of us over the past year — something that helps put me on solid ground again is, ironically, nostalgia. I found myself watching Alice and Wonderland unironically last night for the first time since I was very, very small. Not some ramped-up, revisited, or live-action version, either, just the good old Disney one.