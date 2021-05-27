Cancel
WATCH: Marcus Stroman, Jose Peraza power New York Mets past Colorado Rockies

Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings and Jose Peraza belted a solo homer to lift the host New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Edwin Diaz retired the side in the seventh inning to pick up his ninth save for the Mets.

German Marquez (3-5) took the loss despite recording a strong outing on the mound and notching one of the Rockies’ three hits. Marquez allowed one run on three hits, struck out six and walked one in six innings. He needed just 62 pitches to complete his performance.

Stroman (4-5), like he did in Colorado on April 18, held the Rockies in check on Thursday. He gave up a one-out single in the first inning to Ryan McMahon but walked just two batters until Marquez lined a two-out single in the fifth.

The only runner to get past first base was Joshua Fuentes, who walked and went to second on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Stroman struck out three and walked two in six innings. In 14 innings pitched against Colorado this season, Stroman has allowed just one run and six hits and fanned eight.

Marquez was equally effective but made one mistake. Peraza belted a first-pitch slider to lead off the third inning for the lone run of the game. It was his second homer of the season.

Marquez fanned the next two batters to reach 700 strikeouts for his career.

Marquez faced the minimum through the first two innings before Peraza took him deep. Jonathan Villar led off the bottom of the first with a single but was wiped out on a double-play grounder. Tomas Nido had a two-out single in the fourth.

Colorado had a chance in the sixth when Trevor Story reached on a bloop single to center field with one out. Charlie Blackmon lined out to center and Fuentes flied out to right to end the inning.

–Field Level Media

