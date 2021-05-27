Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

Castellani Art Museum ready to open

By Mike Randall
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago
Good news for fans of the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University, they are opening to the public June 12th. Marketing Manager Tara Walker says "Never in the museum's 43 year history have be experienced a full closure. It's very exciting we can't wait to welcome back our members our community."

After being closed for more than a year because of COVID, the museum will reopen with several new exhibits including Salvador Dali's Les Diner de Gala. Often referred to as "Dali's Cookbook", the lithographs are the surrealists twist on some of his favorite meals.

There's a wonderful quilt exhibit called "Gather Together: Quilting Niagara" which according to Tara "Explores the core concepts that underpin the quilt tradition." The display was a collaboration with the Kenan Quilter's Guild.

Artists View The Falls: 300 years of Niagara Falls Imagery is an extensive collection that "reflects the historical and cultural changes that have taken place at Niagara Falls over the past 300 years."

Castellani Art Museum is on the Niagara University Campus. Opening June 12th with hours on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. More information at their website.

