Joppa man dies after collision with tree causes car to overturn

A 58-year-old Joppa man is dead following a crash Wednesday night in Harford County.

Sheriff's deputies and medics arrived in the area of Falconer Road and Red Haven Court to find Aman Singh Sihota deceased inside an overturned vehicle.

Investigators think Sihota's vehicle hit a curb before spinning out and striking a tree.

He was not wearing a seat belt and speed is believed to have played a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 443-409-3324.