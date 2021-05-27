Cancel
Call Of Duty Is Offering Double XP For Enabling Two-Factor Authentication

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty is offering players an incentive for enabling two-factor authentication on their Activision account in the form of double battle pass XP. Players who sign up for two-factor authentication will be granted two separate one-hour long double battle pass XP tokens starting today. Those who enable two-factor authentication will be prompted to use a one-time code generated by a third party app in order to sign-in, after entering the email and password for their Activision account.

