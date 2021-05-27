Call Of Duty Is Offering Double XP For Enabling Two-Factor Authentication

It appears that publisher (and developer) Valve might be planning to release some of its Steam games on consoles in the coming months. While appearing as a guest speaker (via Reddit) at the Sancta Maria College in New Zealand earlier today, Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked if Steam will be putting any games on consoles or will remain exclusive to PC for the immediate future? Newell teased that the answer will be provided by the end of the year. He however also added that the answer will probably be not what the public expects.