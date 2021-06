Starved of live music for the past year, fans of veteran French rock band Indochine on Saturday got a chance to see their idols in concert, all in the name of Covid-19 research. Around 5,000 concert goers took part in the experimental event at Paris's Bercy concert hall. A further 2,500 volunteers who did not attend the concert will serve as a comparison group. The trial to assess the risk of Covid transmission at events has been eagerly awaited by the live music and entertainment sector which has been devastated by Covid-19. "It's been so long that we have waited for a reopening of this kind of event. So finding a concert, in addition to it being Indochine, is really great," said Camille, 26, from the Paris suburbs.