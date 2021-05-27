Spilled Milk and Other Acts of Protest Visualize the Politics of Food Production

In 2016, oat milk was a foreign concept in the US. In just five years, it has risen from complete obscurity to a household product that can be found in virtually every supermarket and coffee shop—including coffee giant Starbucks. So what happened? The Swedes invaded … by way of Oatly. It’s true, Pacific Foods had an oat-based beverage on a few shelves, but it wasn’t until Oatly strategically placed its product in the hands of capable baristas that the oat milk ship set sail (back to Sweden, of course, for more oat milk).