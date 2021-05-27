Spilled Milk and Other Acts of Protest Visualize the Politics of Food Production
LEEDS, England — Light streams obliquely through tall windows, diffusing over the still, slightly dusty surface of a gallery floor flooded with milk. Four old-fashioned milk churns lie overturned or stand empty, as if forgotten about or abandoned in frustration. The liquid looks like marble or poured resin, turning the room into a gleaming white cube. There is a contemplative air to the space; the calm after a storm.hyperallergic.com