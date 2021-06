This marks the second year that the Mini Mobile Murals effort hosted by Brooksville Main Street and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, has graced the Hernando art scene. With these beautiful original artworks, many of which were created by local artists, playing a major role in two Brooksville Main Street events this spring: Murals in the Park and the May Art Stroll. These murals are so mobile, in fact, that they have found yet another new home this year: online.