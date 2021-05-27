Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox place Michael Kopech on bereavement list

By 670 Staff
Posted by 
670 The Score
670 The Score
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White Sox have placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the bereavement list, they announced Thursday afternoon, one day after he exited a game with hamstring soreness.

www.audacy.com
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
173
Followers
698
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Michael Kopech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Cardinals#The White Sox#Era#Triple A Charlotte#Outfielder Adam Eaton#Outfielder Luis Robert#Mound#Mlb Rules#Right Hander Ryan Burr#General Soreness#Today#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Cleveland

The White Sox aim to guarantee at least a series split with a win over Cleveland on Tuesday. It’ll be a tall task, with reigning AL Cy Young Shane Bieber on the mound for Cleveland (29-24) in a battle between the top two teams in the AL Central. The White Sox (33-21) hold a 3 1⁄2 -game division lead after Monday’s doubleheader split.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Does Cease feel pressure because of Kopech?

Dylan Cease came into the 2021 Chicago White Sox season with many goals. The big one was to become one of the mainstays in the rotation. He won the spot as the 4th starter out of Spring Training. Carlos Rodon was the number five guy when the season began but you can be assured that he has played himself out of that role already. Cease is probably considered the number five at this point which isn’t a bad thing at all.
MLBMLB

Notes: Grandal's patience paying off; Kopech

Yasmani Grandal entered Sunday’s series finale with the Royals featuring a rather interesting looking slash line of .121/.388/.259. The White Sox catcher walked 13 times in his last four games covering 17 plate appearances, representing the most by a White Sox player over a four-game span in franchise history, per STATS LLC. Over four May starts, Grandal is 0-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI, but is just 3-for-43 over his last 17 games.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Adam Eaton has biggest at-bat of the game

Get him on, get him over, get him in. It is a simple run-scoring formula that is easy in theory but difficult in practice. While Jose Abreu’s mad dash to the plate will get all the headlines for the Chicago White Sox, it was Adam Eaton who had the most important play of the game.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Why the Chicago White Sox are MLB's most interesting (and best) team

CHICAGO -- Their 28-year-old rookie sensation already has a hamburger named after him. Their No. 5 starter has thrown a no-hitter. Their second baseman makes contact on 99.3% of strikes. They've lost both their starting left and center fielders. And their Hall of Fame manager's head-scratching decisions have lit up sports-radio phone lines.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBHerald & Review

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBchatsports.com

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

CHICAGO - MAY 16: Jose Abreu #79 hugs Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox after Abreu scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Wade Davis #71 of the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)