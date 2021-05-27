Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto Markets Begin to Recover—But Dogecoin, Polkadot Lag Behind

By Jose Antonio Lanz
decrypt.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto markets. IMAGE: Shutterstock. Cryptocurrency traders and investors are eager to see a return to week-over-week gains, even if some market analysts view the bull run that buoyed Bitcoin and other crypto assets to record highs as “unsustainable.”. Slowly, however, Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies are beginning to recover from...

decrypt.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Markets#Energy Markets#Crypto Markets Begin#North American Bitcoin#Microstrategy#Bitcoin Mining Council#Btc#Uniswap#Uni#Doge#Bitcoin Bulls#Dogecoin Investors#Polkadot Lag#Cryptocurrency Traders#Upward Momentum#Payment#Cyclical Market Behavior#Investment#Market Capitalization#Highs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Extend Decline, Bulls Lose Control

Bitcoin price continued its decline below the USD 37,500 support zone. Ethereum traded below USD 2,600, XRP dived 11% and breached USD 1.0. FIL and UMA are still up over 9%. Bitcoin price failed to climb above the USD 40,000 level. After another ambiguous tweet by Tesla’s Elon Musk, BTC started a fresh decline and it broke the USD 37,500 support zone. It even traded below USD 36,000 and is currently (12:20 PM UTC) struggling to recover losses.
Stocksnewslanes.com

Dogecoin forecast: Elon Musk tipped to ‘test new highs above $1' in crypto 'rebound'

After a quiet couple of days, positive news about Dogecoin being added to Coinbase inspired a sudden surge in price for the “meme cryptocurrency” on Wednesday. It shot up by more than a third within the space of just a few hours and today is still trading at around $ 0.40 (£0.28). Backed by self-proclaimed “Dogefather” Mr Musk, the token has risen more than 12,000 percent since the start of the year, and hit an all-time high last month of $ 0.72 (£0.51).
Miami, FLNBC Miami

Bitcoin Falls After Elon Musk Tweets Breakup Meme

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme about a couple breaking up, adding the hashtag #Bitcoin and a broken heart emoji. Bitcoin fell over 4.5% to a price of $36,852 at around 9:34 a.m. ET Friday, while other cryptocurrencies including ether and dogecoin also sank. In May, Musk said that...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Did Crypto Crash Today? Elon’s Become So Numb.

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) needs a little room to breathe, because it’s one step closer to the edge, and it’s about to break. Room between itself and Elon Musk, that is. By now, you should just assume Elon Musk is always the answer to the question, “why did crypto crash today?” The never-ending beef between a man who builds rocket ships and a digital currency is once again heating up, thanks to Musk’s Linkin Park break-up tweet.
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Is Ranging as Bitcoin Consolidates above $34,000

About 24 hours ago, Bitcoin bulls failed to sustain above the $40,000 as Bitcoin consolidates above $34,000. Consequently, BTC/USD is falling toward the direction of the lower price range. Since buyers fail to break the $40,000 resistance, sellers have another advantage to retest the critical support at $34,000. This has been the price tussle since May 19 downtrend. The breaking of these range-bound levels will determine the direction of Bitcoin.
StocksCoinTelegraph

When will Elon Musk's influence on Bitcoin end?

Elon Musk’s tendency to sway the crypto space with devil-may-care tweets was on display again on Friday, as numerous coins lost between 10–18% in the wake of Musk’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) meme. The Tesla CEO’s tweet which showed a Bitcoin sign next to a broken heart emoji could have been...
Marketsmorns.ca

Price analysis 6/4: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin (BTC) is more likely to turn up and rally to $100,000 rather than correct to $20,000. In the June edition of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index report, McGlone said that Bitcoin’s correction had not dented its foundation and it was “stronger, greener and less extended” than in April.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

The Fed is Bitcoin’s Biggest Booster, Say The Winklevoss Twins

Despite growing by multi-million percentages in a decade, bitcoin is still prone to increase at least 10x from here, said the Winklevoss twins. Speaking to Anthony Pompliano during the 2021 Bitcoin conference, the Gemini founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss noted that they are still BTC hodlers and pledged to hold at least until the price reaches $500,000. Additionally, they called the US dollar the “ultimately shitcoin.”
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Dips Over 6% Following Elon Musk’s Trolling Tweets, BTC at Around $36K

Bitcoin price is now down approximately 31%, 9.6%, and 5.4% in the past 30 days, two weeks, and seven days respectively. Bitcoin price has dropped over 6% to trade around $36,696.81 as of the time of reporting after Elon Musk fired a string of tweets implying his fallout with the cryptocurrency. He tweeted “Bitcoin” and a heartbroken emoji together with a picture of a couple breaking up.
StocksBenzinga

Dogecoin Underperforms Wider Crypto Market Despite Key Catalyst

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded over 6% lower on Thursday night, underperforming against the broader market, even after Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) listed the Shiba Inu-themed coin on its platform. What Happened: DOGE traded 6.18% lower at $0.39 at press time over a 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency fell 9.07% against Bitcoin (BTC)...
MarketsFXStreet.com

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple recovery halts as crypto markets tumble

XRP price was on a steady road to recovery but reversed quickly after Elon Musk’s tweets. Ripple is currently finding support on the recently flipped supply zone, ranging from $0.949 to $0.985. A decisive close below $0.934 will invalidate the bullish outlook and potentially trigger a downtrend. XRP price dropped...
MarketsBloomberg

Bitcoin Ride Only for People With an 'Iron Stomach:' Kraken CEO

Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, discusses bringing their mobile trading platform to U.S. users after its success overseas. He also says people should not gamble with Bitcoin and they should look at the asset as a five to ten-year investment. Powell cautions people not to invest in crypto solely based on what Elon Musk says on Twitter. He speaks to Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: Bloomberg)
Stockscryptopotato.com

Elon Musk is Back Brokenhearted … And Bitcoin Takes Another Hit

Bitcoin prices have retreated this Friday and industry pundits are linking it to yet another incendiary tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the early hours of Friday morning the Bitcoin provocateur was back stirring the digital pot with another tweet, this time depicting a broken heart. The cryptic tweet...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Elon Musk’s Broken Heart Tweet Sends Bitcoin Price Spiraling

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image: Shutterstock. Elon Musk’s withering love affair with Bitcoin could be finally heading to its logical end after the Tesla CEO—again—took to Twitter to leave a brief message featuring the BTC hashtag paired with a broken heart emoji. According to Emojipedia, a reference site for emojis,...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Crypto market comeback? Experts’ insight into bitcoin and ethereum - and predict emerging altcoins

After the worst calendar month on record for bitcoin, the crypto market has finally begun to settle at the start of June.A slight upward trajectory for several leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum has even hinted that we may be in the early stages of a recovery, though analysts remain divided over whether the latest crash was just a blip in the middle of an ongoing bull run or the start of a long “crypto winter”.To help figure this out, we invited two experts to unpick the current uncertainty and answer questions from readers of The Independent.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketWe spoke to Samantha Yap, a cryptocurrency expert who is the founder and CEO of blockchain and fintech PR firm YAP Global, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com.Watch the recorded interview belowThey gave insight into recent factors that helped contribute to the downturn, such as the decision by some British banks to block transfers to crypto exchanges, as well as discussed their favourite DeFi projects.