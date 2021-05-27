Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Go watch this incredible web series about a Cyberpunk Salad Merchant

By Alex Castro
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of production, Ian Hubert, king of the one-minute Blender tutorial, has uploaded the first episode of his sci-fi series, Dynamo Dream. And it’s been worth the wait. The series is a mix of live-action and CGI that follows a salad merchant on a seemingly normal day through the dense streets of the Sunset District, a futuristic metropolis filled with fax machine drones, giant mutant crabs blocking traffic, and flying assassin bots.

‘Loki’: Everything you need to know about the Tom Hiddleston series before you watch

If there’s one lesson we’ve learned from the 13 years we’ve spent watching the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not to underestimate Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Everyone’s favorite cunning and charismatic God of Mischief has escaped death a couple of times now in the course of his decade-long tenure in the MCU. Now he’s stepping out of his (adopted) brother’s shadow and getting his own show to further remind us why he’s one of the best characters the extended universe has ever produced.
T+E serves bite-size scares with dark, modern-day horror anthology Series, Web of Darkness

T+E’s new original series Web of Darkness (8×60’) is a dark, modern-day anthology series that pays homage to the classic horror and sci-fi genre. Inspired by horror stories found in the deepest recesses of the web, each episode follows five chilling tales narrated by everyday characters reliving their nightmarish run-ins with the unexplained. From ghosts seeking revenge to encounters with UFOs and a resentful witch bearing a grudge, Web of Darkness accelerates the terror to deliver bursts of fright in a bite-size format. The series shows audiences what could happen if our world ever intertwined with the supernatural, offering a vivid portrayal of modern-day horror stories often caught on camera by the main characters. The world broadcast premiere of Web of Darkness airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on T+E, starting June 8.
Dynamo Dreams: An Incredible Cyberpunk Short Film

It’s hard to be mad at the end of this short film simply because of all the detail that went into the design and the simple but skillful dialogue that doesn’t clutter anything up and is able to work with the story despite how little of it there is. In fact, the bulk of the dialogue doesn’t even come until the young woman that’s the center of the tale is brought down to meet with the supposed big bosses that run her place of business, and when she speaks to the man she admits to loving. There’s something there though, something in his stance and his words that feels evasive to the point of being duplicitous. That’s when the fact that most of what we see is automated in some way becomes a little more ominous, and the world in which this woman lives becomes a little more uncertain. The action she took after noticing an assassin seeking to target someone was to drop a metal salad cup into the window of an apartment below her resting place at the time. There’s a stunning amount of attention to everything that was put into this story, and while the audience can likely tell what’s going on, just another day in the city, it feels that there are quite a few stories to tell throughout this city, more than just the current individual that we’re meant to follow. There’s a giant crab loose in the city for crying out loud, and it’s tough enough and smart enough to foil the attempts of a human being in a giant mech suit, so there’s definitely more to see and more to say about this world. But wanting to know more about the individual who wakes up another young woman in her apartment to give her the couch, then gives her water and something else before going about her day is definitely the most important matter since after a day at work, selling salad cups, she’s approached by a hovering droid that looks like a mobile cash register and instructed to head downwards to see the bosses.
Venkatesh collaborating with creative filmmaker for a web-series

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]eluguBulletin.com) Senior actor Venkatesh is set to venture into digital space with his maiden web series which will be helmed by Venkatesh Maha of UMUR and C/O Kancherapalem fame.
November Story web series Review: Tamannaah, Pasupathy anchor a wavering thriller

It is unusual to see a female lead in Tamil cinema play an ethical hacker. It is rarer to see a heroine go against the cops--here, to prove the innocence of her father who gets caught in a crime quagmire. It is even rarer that this lead character is not forced through the slightest semblance of a romantic track. For all these reasons, and a few more, November Story is surely a positive development in the Tamil OTT space.
WATCH First Spider-Bot Battle at Web Suppliers in Avengers Campus!

The Avengers Campus is opening in less than two weeks, and MCU fans are eagerly anticipating all the superhero fun that awaits them inside this new Marvel land in Disney’s California Adventure. So far, Disney has shared some mouth-watering sneak peeks inside Pym Test Kitchen which features an ‘enormous’ dining experience. Even Disney fans have captured their own sneak peeks watching Disney test the Quinjet!
OnePlus Watch and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Are a Match Made In … Uh

People say that there’s nothing more attractive than self-confidence. But if that’s true, then why am I so disturbed by the newly-announced Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch? On sale May 24th, the limited-edition wearable combines two products that received mountains of criticism for not working at launch. OnePlus announced the custom...
‘Viewfinder’ is a puzzle game that brings polaroid pictures to life

UK-based developer Robot Turtle has shared details on Viewfinder, a “mind-bending” first-person adventure puzzle game. Developer Matt Stark posted a minute-long video on Twitter under the #PitchYaGame hashtag. It’s part of the #PitchYaGame Awards started by Liam Twose last year to put a spotlight on games from indie developers. Using...
Marvel Comics Reveals New Venom Series With Incredible Creative Team

With writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman bidding farewell to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom #200, you might be wondering what's next for Marvel's Lethal Protector. Now Marvel Comics has revealed the next chapter in Venom's ongoing story, with a brand new monthly Venom series to debut in November 2021.
Aisles release new single Fast – watch their cyberpunk video here!

Chilean prog band Aisles release their first new song in five years on June 4 via Presagio Records. Fast will be available on all digital platforms and is also one of the tracks available on Prog 120's cover CD – out now!. Fast is taken from their upcoming studio album,...
The Last Hour Web Series Review: Inconsistent writing brings down this localised tale of magic and murder

A Mumbai cop, Arup (Sanjay Kapoor), who has returned to the northeast, gets assigned a murder case. Meanwhile, a couple of locals are shown to be on the run, with one of them (Karma Takapa as Dev) being an archer in the wilderness. Arup and team soon see their investigation turning into a wild shaman chase as they find themselves on a trail of murders and sexual assault in the name of supernatural magic. The stage is set for the antagonist introduction—in this case, two of them: Yama Nadu (Robin Tamang) and his right-hand man, Thapa (Lanuakum Ao), with the former being on a quest to claim Dev's superpower. From the first episode, it’s clear that The Last Hour is less about cops and more about the world of these shamans. This choice takes away so much from the cops who strut around with an air of self-importance.
The Innocent web series review: Oriol Paulo unleashes his most suspenseful, emotionally charged work yet

Whenever I begin bingeing a new series, the one thing I always dread is the disappointment when the final or penultimate episodes don't deliver on the promises made before it. And lately, I've been wary of getting into something that features a high dose of violence, considering what our world is going through right now. But the urge to check out the new work by Oriol Paulo -- the brilliant mind behind the widely popular Invisible Guest (adapted in Hindi as Badla; in Telugu as Evaru), The Body, and Mirage -- was too strong to pass up. Can you imagine missing an eight-hour suspense drama directed by Paulo? It's too exciting a thought, and I was curious to find out how he fared in long-form storytelling. Checking out his latest creation, El Inocente, streaming now on Netflix, is one of the best decisions I ever made.
Best Movie and Web-Series Suggestion/Review Site

Most of us like to watch movies and web series in our leisure time, but sometimes we all have faced a situation like we want to watch a movie but which movie we should watch we could not fix because of enough suggestion or ratings, as a result, we waste our time by watching a shit. Sometimes it also happens that, we watch a movie and a character from the movie looked so good we don’t know that characters real name which we want to know actually, many more things like how much money have used to make the movie, who is the director of the movie, the producer, actor, actress this kind of questions arise in our mind but when we search over any search engine to know such things we got a lot of web pages, here the problem arises again which web page is going to get me the exact information. This site is very helpful for those movie lovers who exactly just not only watched the movie but also they collect information about the movie, the plot, screenplay, director, actors, actresses, and so on. All the information is available here on this site, it collects all e information’s from various websites, even IMDB ratings are also been given there. The best thing about this site is if any movie or any web series is not on the site, it collects data from the web for you and presents a complete result of that when you searched here. The name of the site is Film Adviser.
Watch Dogs Was Originally Going To Be a Driver Sequel, According to Driver Series Director

In an interview with VG247, Driver series creator and founder of Ubisoft Reflections (formerly Reflections) Martin Edmondson revealed that Watch Dogs was originally pitched as a sequel in the Driver series. Along with two other interviews with Ubisoft insiders, the reports explain how Watch Dogs changed into its own IP after expanding on the hacking concept. The decision to change into a new IP may have also been influenced by the lackluster sales of Driver: San Francisco, released in 2011.