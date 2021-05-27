Go watch this incredible web series about a Cyberpunk Salad Merchant

It’s hard to be mad at the end of this short film simply because of all the detail that went into the design and the simple but skillful dialogue that doesn’t clutter anything up and is able to work with the story despite how little of it there is. In fact, the bulk of the dialogue doesn’t even come until the young woman that’s the center of the tale is brought down to meet with the supposed big bosses that run her place of business, and when she speaks to the man she admits to loving. There’s something there though, something in his stance and his words that feels evasive to the point of being duplicitous. That’s when the fact that most of what we see is automated in some way becomes a little more ominous, and the world in which this woman lives becomes a little more uncertain. The action she took after noticing an assassin seeking to target someone was to drop a metal salad cup into the window of an apartment below her resting place at the time. There’s a stunning amount of attention to everything that was put into this story, and while the audience can likely tell what’s going on, just another day in the city, it feels that there are quite a few stories to tell throughout this city, more than just the current individual that we’re meant to follow. There’s a giant crab loose in the city for crying out loud, and it’s tough enough and smart enough to foil the attempts of a human being in a giant mech suit, so there’s definitely more to see and more to say about this world. But wanting to know more about the individual who wakes up another young woman in her apartment to give her the couch, then gives her water and something else before going about her day is definitely the most important matter since after a day at work, selling salad cups, she’s approached by a hovering droid that looks like a mobile cash register and instructed to head downwards to see the bosses.