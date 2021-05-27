Americans Are Divided About Forgiving Student Loans. These Borrowers Are No Different
Every once in a while, I think about how my life could have been different if I’d made slightly different decisions. A born and bred New Yorker, I stayed in the city for college, but moved to Berlin immediately after and became a freelance journalist. Many things made my transatlantic move and relatively risky career path possible, but one specific jumps out: I went to college for free, so I didn’t have any student debt.money.com