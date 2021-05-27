The Ransomware Problem Is a Bitcoin Problem

In this paper we present the first deterministic polynomial time algorithm for determining the existence of a Hamiltonian cycle and finding a Hamiltonian cycle in general graphs. Our algorithm can also resolve the Hamiltonian path problem in the traceable graphs. The space complexity of our algorithm is O(n^4). The time complexity are theoretically O(n^5*d^2) on average and O(n^6*d^2) in the worst case respectively, where d is the maximum degree of vertex. With parallel computing, the space complexity can be improved to O(n^3) and the time complexity to O(n^3*d^2) on average and O(n^4*d^2) in the worst case. We construct the corresponding path hologram transformed from the original graph and compute the path set, which is a collection of segment sets consisting of all the vertices located on the same segment layer among all the longest basic paths, of every vertex with dynamic programming. The path hologram is a multi-segment graph with the vertex.