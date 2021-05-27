newsbreak-logo
The Ransomware Problem Is a Bitcoin Problem

By Nicholas Weaver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 7 ransomware shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, resulting in the payment of nearly $5 million to the group responsible for hacking the corporation, illustrates how the ransomware epidemic is now out of hand. Beyond just the Colonial Pipeline hack, this single ransomware gang, DarkSide, has successfully earned/amassed/extorted $90 million in revenue in half a year, and the number of similar gangs is proliferating so much that one needs a scorecard to keep track of them all. Conservative estimates suggest the costs of direct extortion will be in the billions this year alone, and collateral damage to the economy is undoubtedly one or two orders of magnitude more.

