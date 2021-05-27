Cancel
The Iconography of the Paris Commune, 150 Years Later

By Billy Anania
Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In the final weeks of May 1871, French president Adolphe Thiers ordered soldiers to lay waste to the Paris Commune, resulting in massacres across the city. Seven days of repression by the bourgeois government culminated with the Versailles army executing the remaining Communards against a stone wall of Père Lachaise Cemetery. More than 20,000 Parisians were killed during La semaine sanglante (or Bloody Week), and 45,000 were imprisoned, with many later executed or exiled. Thus ended the first fully formed proletarian state in modern history.

MuseumsHyperallergic

The Paris Commune, Abolishing Museums, Spilled Milk

Today, 150 years ago, members of the working class took over the city of Paris for two months, creating what has become known as the Paris Commune. We look back on how artists and photographers captured this revolutionary moment. Also today, Hannah Baker argues for a new kind of museum,...
WorldHyperallergic

Film: Jia Zhangke, the Oslo Peace Accords, the Paris Commune

This week, dive into the world of acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke: we’ve got an expansive look at his nonfiction films, and an interview in which he discusses his latest, Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue. And there’s no better way to observe the 150th anniversary of the Paris...
Religionsdjewishworld.com

80 Years Later, Could the Farhud Happen Again?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — History keeps demanding to repeat itself. We bar the door and avert our eyes. But history proves itself an irrepressible companion, constantly jumping out from our past to become our future. First, understand and acknowledge the history. The world has just marked the 80th anniversary of the...
Religionla-croix.com

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

In a narrow corridor of the Roquette prison in Paris, six priests were lined up before a firing squad on May 24, 1871. — Among them was the city's 58-year-old archbishop, Georges Darboy. They were all executed by members of the Paris Commune, the revolutionary socialist government that ruled the...