MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - AQC Capital is proud to announce the creation of a new investment fund worth close to $64 million, Anges Québec Capital II, sponsored by Investissement Québec, Teralys Capital in collaboration with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction and Finalta. These funds will be made available to propel forward the Quebec start-ups that rely on innovation to fuel their enduring international growth ambitions. AQC Capital is a pioneer in venture capital in Québec, supporting companies at various seed and start-up stages, mainly in the clean technology, medical, financial, industrial, artificial intelligence and software sectors.