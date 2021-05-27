These Are All The Records Joey Chestnut Holds
Joey Chestnut, the man with the iron stomach, has racked up so many speed eating records over the years, it's hard to keep track — and he has no plans on slowing down any time soon. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champ now has 13 lucky trophies–(aka mustard yellow belts)–to his name, according to the official website. The contest is held every Independence Day on Coney Island, and on July 4, 2020, Chestnut not only broke his previous achievement but set a new world record by tossing back 75 hot dogs in just ten minutes, confirms ABC7 New York.www.mashed.com