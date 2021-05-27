John Tobias
John “Toby” Tobias, 75, of Lino Lakes, originally from Falcon Heights, died May 1, 2021. He retired from Northwestern Bell/US West after 33 years. Toby was preceded in death by parents Lyle and Catherine, brothers Lyle Jr. and Gene. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Cynthia; children Dale, Tiffany, Robin and their mother Leatha Wold; step-daughter Kelly; and four grandchildren. Long-standing MSRA member. A special thank you to the staff at EagleCrest, The Hearth and Arbor and Brighton Hospice. Memorials preferred to Pause4Paws of Minnesota or lbda.org.www.parkbugle.org