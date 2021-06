Watch out! This post contains spoilers. This Is Us answered a few key questions during the season five finale, but also left us with a few more. After learning that Kevin is a father in the season three finale, it's eventually revealed that the mother of his twins is Kate's best friend Madison. While the two eventually get engaged, it's revealed in the season five finale that they never actually make it down the aisle. The day of their wedding, Madison and Kevin have a heart-to-heart and decide to call off the wedding. So, this poses the question: who exactly is Kevin married to in the flashforward?