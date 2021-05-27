Pueblo County inmate caught with baggy of heroin he swallowed a week ago

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says an inmate who was already in custody for a drug charge is facing a new charge after being caught with a baggy of heroin that he had swallowed just before being arrested.

PCSO says deputies got a tip that someone in the Pueblo County Jail had smuggled drugs inside the facility, but no drugs were found inside the housing area. Deputies got a tip that one inmate had the drugs in his body, and 47-year-old Joe Vasquez was identified as a suspect.

Deputies took Vasquez to an area to scan his body, but while they were waiting for the results of the body scan, deputies noticed Vasquez acting suspicious. Deputies went into his holding cell and found a plastic bag in the toilet, along with a black substance on Vasquez's hands and legs. When Vasquez was told to remove his pants, the sheriff's office found a black rock of heroin that fell to the floor.

PCSO says Vasquez admitted to swallowing a baggy of heroin prior to being arrested on May 20 for methamphetamine possession. He said he ended up passing the baggy while being held awaiting the scan.

He's facing new charges of first-degree introduction of contraband, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of contraband, and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale. He remains in the Pueblo County Jail.

