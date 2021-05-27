Cancel
Diddy Is Causing A Huge Stir With A Photo He Just Posted Of Jennifer Lopez

By Amy Lamare
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are interesting developments in the world of Jennifer Lopez. While the superstar appears to be living it up with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in the wake of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, another ex has just entered the chat. Diddy (aka. Sean Combs) and Lopez dated for two...

www.nickiswift.com
The Bennifer plot thickens! At least, some of Diddy's fans think it's about to. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent time together in Miami amid what appears to be a rekindled romance, another ex of Jennifer's, Diddy, shared a photo of the two from when they were dating back in 2000. "#tbt," he captioned the pic, which showed him holding hands with the singer-actress. While most folks who commented seemed to think he was just having some fun with Jen's Ben reunion — "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂," singer Keyshia Cole replied in the comments — others seemed to think the Bad Boy Records founder was genuinely trying to swoop in and steal her back from the actor. "Bye Ben," wrote one follower. "Go get your girl Brother Love!!!!!! She yours," DJ Holiday wrote in the comments. Said a third user, "Oh this is messy 😂😂." Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 until 2001. Jen met Ben later that year, and they soon fell in love and got engaged before calling it quits in 2004. They've been seeing each other again this year in the wake of Jen's split from Alex Rodriguez.