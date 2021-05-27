newsbreak-logo
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Has An Official Twister Museum

By Kelso
Z94
Z94
 2 days ago
Earlier this week, I told you about the epic Oklahoma road trip that would take you to all of the Twister movie filming locations, but I also learned something new about Oklahoma's favorite film... there's a museum dedicated to the history, story, and making of that movie. Located on Main...

Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

Posted by
Z94

“Magnetic Hill” is One of Oklahoma’s Strangest Phenomenons!

One of Oklahoma's strangest phenomenons "Magnetic Hill" is only a short 2 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill. I'm thinking I need to see and try this for myself! Magnetic Hill is located near Ardmore in the small town of Springer, OK. It's a short strip of road that has a really crazy effect on gravity and the senses.
Posted by
Z94

See Oklahoma In The Eyes Of An Outsider

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though Google's draconian and ever changing rules make it hard to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but it did, and the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
Posted by
Z94

We’re Back to Fun in 2021 With the Oklahoma State Fair!

Well it's officially official now! We just received word that the Oklahoma State Fair will return this year! The dates for this year's state fair are: Thursday, September 16th through Sunday, September 26th (09-16-21 until 09-26-21). The theme for this year's Oklahoma State Fair is "Back to fun in 2021." That's more than appropriate after last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We're finally starting to get back to normal and have some events, concerts and community happenings to look forward to. It's about time!
Posted by
Z94

Hold Up, Oklahoma Has a Hastings Open Right Now?

Hello there old friend, we've missed you. If you're anything like me, you miss the old Hastings off Southwest Parkway. I do enjoy Entertainmart since it moved in down the shopping center from where Hastings was. However, Hastings had a different feel to it and sadly I don't think another store ever will do what Hastings did. I thought Hastings were all gone forever. Not so fast.
Posted by
Z94

The Goodyear Blimp “Wingfoot Three” Was in Lawton Yesterday!

If you looked up while outside yesterday (05-24-21) afternoon you may have seen the Goodyear Blimp "Wingfoot Three" flying around Lawton, Fort Sill. The iconic airship came to town on it's way to Goodyear's Akron, Ohio headquarters for scheduled maintenance. We were lucky enough to have a stopover on the way. It flew all over town and landed at the Lawton Regional Airport. Several people were able to get videos and photos, watching it land and lift off. After a quick visit and overnight stay "Wingfoot Three" ended up leaving earlier this morning (05-26-21) to continue it's trip to Akron. Maybe we'll see it again on it's return trip to it's home base in Carson, California. It would be great to see it again soon! *Fingers crossed*
Posted by
Z94

Yes, Watermelon Is The State Vegetable of Oklahoma

If you were around in 2007 when the Oklahoma legislature officially settled the argument over whether the watermelon was a fruit or a vegetable, you might remember it was quite the scandal. The adoption of watermelon becoming the official state vegetable passed in a vote 78-18, and when challenged as to why watermelon was chosen as a vegetable, the SWOK state senator that championed the issue gave the most glorious quote on the matter. After admitting that it was in fact a fruit, he added "but it's also a vegetable because it's a member of the cucumber family" still not realizing that cucumbers are also a fruit. It's just, like tomatoes, we use cucumbers like we would use vegetables.
Posted by
Z94

Oklahoma Ending Additional $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit Next Month!

There's been a lot of talk and speculation about Oklahoma ending the additional $300 a week unemployment benefit. The rumors are true, the extra Federal aid with unemployment benefits will end next month on Saturday, June 26th (06-26-21). If you're currently collecting unemployment after the 26th of next month you'll lose that extra $300 per week you've been receiving.
Posted by
Z94

Curious Which Wipers Stand Up To Oklahoma’s Weather?

After a week and some change of rainy days, I guess it's only fitting that the topic of conversation around the Downtown Studios has turned to windshield wipers. More or less, we're all comparing notes on which ones are the best, and which ones you should avoid, and the consensus we've all agreed on here might be a little surprising to say the least.
Posted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Daily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
KFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
KFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
okcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Middletown Press

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
KFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.