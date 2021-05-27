Cancel
The Asian American ‘model minority’ myth masks a history of discrimination

By Erin Blakemore
nationalgeographic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1950s the stereotype that Asian Americans are singularly high achieving arose to drive a wedge between marginalized groups. If you opened the Seattle Times on February 12, 1970, you might have lingered over John J. Reddin’s nostalgic “Faces of the City” column. That Thursday, Reddin published an ode to the city’s Asian American residents, whom he described as hard-working, well-behaved, and upwardly mobile. “Our Japanese-Americans are among the city’s finest citizens,” Reddin wrote. “Industrious and polite, they have an inherent affection and respect for family and friends...and all of us could take a lesson or two from them in good manners!”

www.nationalgeographic.com
