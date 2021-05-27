Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

VR programs helping train doctors, provide more effective treatments

By Scripps National
WTVF
 8 days ago

The top minds in technology are gathered at a conference this week to imagine the next evolution of virtual reality (VR). VR is a digital simulation of a 3D environment that people can interact with through a wearable headset. The technology has become more accessible and affordable, and experts say...

www.newschannel5.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Health Care Technology#Health Technology#Medical Technology#Effective Strategies#Vr Treatments#Scientific Proof Vr#Doctors#Clinical Applications#Exposure Therapy#Medical Care#Simulation#Chronic Pain Sufferers#Environment#Rehabilitation#Type#Stroke Survivors#Evolution#Mount Everest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Public HealthScience Daily

Helping doctors manage COVID-19

New artificial intelligence (AI) technology is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy, researchers report. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy. A...
Electronicsnewsnet5

VR improving treatment options for those with PTSD

The Veterans Administration estimates 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide each day on average. Behind many of those deaths is PTSD. Now, there's growing optimism about how technology is improving treatment options. Science shows virtual reality (VR) is an effective approach for treating combat-related PTSD and military sexual trauma-related PTSD.
Video Gameselearningindustry.com

Immersive Learning Strategy: How To Use VR For Safety Training And Virtual Events

VR Training To Mitigate Risks And Boost User Engagement. The stakes are high when it comes to workplace safety, anti-terrorism training, and threat identification. These situations are also difficult to realistically replicate for training purposes. When mistakes made in real life could be costly or dangerous, virtual reality training is the perfect alternative. VR works well for many types of safety training, such as:
DietsMedicalXpress

Dietitians want more training to help those with eating disorders

Dietitians play an important role in nutrition care in healthcare teams but want more training to help patients with eating disorders a Griffith University study has found. The international review of 14 studies from the US, Australia, England, Brazil and Canada included 1192 participants—dietitians, those with eating disorders (EDs), parents and carers and other health professionals.
Video Gameshealthleadersmedia.com

How apps and VR therapy can help OCD patients

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's become not only acceptable but recommended that we wash our hands frequently, as per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. That is, any time we're in a public place and before or after touching our face. That includes after pumping gas, opening the mailbox, touching door handles—it's endless, and it won’t end when everyone’s vaccinated and we start to recover from the pandemic.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

VR Training: 5 Main Hurdles Businesses Need To Overcome

Virtual reality is an immersive experience that has countless potential applications within the world of business. Through the use of an integrated headset, it’s possible to travel around the globe and engage in countless pre-rendered scenarios. But is virtual reality ready to aid the onboarding process for companies and enable employees to train in a more immersive and valuable way? There may still be some hurdles for the technology and business decision-makers to overcome.
Mental Healthigeekphone.com

How Virtual Reality is Changing Mental Health Treatment

Over the last couple of years, mental health treatment has evolved dramatically as technology has advanced. New tools are used by doctors that have increased the accuracy of a diagnosis, and general healthcare has been greatly improved by the use of new technologies. One specific technology that is often overlooked...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Research opens alternative therapeutic avenues for treatment of chronic pain

Building on their previous findings, scientists from the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group at the Department of Infection and Immunity of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), in collaboration with the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International (RTI), a nonprofit research institute, have demonstrated that conolidine, a natural painkiller derived from the pinwheel flower and traditionally used in Chinese medicine, interacts with the newly identified opioid receptor ACKR3/CXCR7 that regulates opioid peptides naturally produced in the brain.
Sciencearxiv.org

Detecting Treatment Effect Modifiers in Social Networks

We study treatment effect modifiers for causal analysis in a social network, where neighbors' characteristics or network structure may affect the outcome of a unit, and the goal is to identify sub-populations with varying treatment effects using such network properties. We propose a novel framework called Testing-for-Effect-Modifier (TEEM) for this purpose that facilitates data-driven decision making by testing hypotheses about complex effect modifiers in terms of network features or network patterns (e.g., characteristics of neighbors of a unit or belonging to a triangle), and by identifying sub-populations for which a treatment is likely to be effective or harmful. We describe a hypothesis testing approach that accounts for unit's covariates, their neighbors' covariates and patterns in the social network, and devise an algorithm incorporating ideas from causal inference, hypothesis testing, and graph theory to verify a hypothesized effect modifier. We perform extensive experimental evaluations with a real development economics dataset about the treatment effect of belonging to a financial support network called self-help groups on risk tolerance, and also with a synthetic dataset with known ground truths simulating a vaccine efficacy trial, to evaluate our framework and algorithms.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Program to help with Covid mental stress

The Washington State Department of Health has announced a campaign designed to address the growing mental and emotional health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To help people across the state build resilience and begin healing,A Mindful State harnesses the greatest resource the State of Washington has: the people themselves. A...
Mental HealthWinchester Sun

Treatment for depression effective

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn’t treated? — Anon. ANSWER: Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Precision Medicine Expands the Clinic’s Boundaries

Human genomes are nearly identical from person to person, but the small degree to which our genomes differ, about 0.1%, is medically significant. It contributes to the variability in our susceptibilities to particular diseases, as well as in our responses to particular medical treatments, including treatments such as cancer immunotherapy. (We might add that in cancer immunotherapy, two genomes may be relevant: the genome of the patient and the genome of the tumor.)
Healthhcplive.com

Pharmacist-led HCV Treatment Programs Helps Patients Follow Through

A recommendation for all adults in the US to be screened for HCV has increased the need for treatment programs in urban areas. A pharmacist-led program for hepatitis C virus (HCV) treatment could enable patients to achieve a sustained virologic response while adhering to the desired treatment regimen. The expansion...
Healthstjude.org

Gene therapy appears more cost effective than current treatments for severe hemophilia B

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides the first gene therapy manufacturing and distribution cost report for hemophilia B. A St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital analysis found a major gap between the cost to manufacture and distribute hemophilia B gene therapy and the $2 million-plus price reportedly under consideration for hemophilia gene therapy now in development.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso doctor says therapy once called ‘electro-shock’ provides essential treatment for severe depression

El Paso, Texas -- Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is a technique that has been used for nearly 90-years on patients dealing with severe depression and bipolar disorder. Many films portray ECT as a scary and violent "electro-shock" treatment, but one El Paso psychiatrist is hoping to break that stigma by informing the public on the positive The post El Paso doctor says therapy once called ‘electro-shock’ provides essential treatment for severe depression appeared first on KVIA.