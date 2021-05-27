Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Handsome Doctors Hunt a Thai Hospital for Ghosts in Wild Netflix Horror-Comedy ‘Ghost Lab’

By David Ehrlich, @davidehrlich
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A slapdash and silly Netflix Original horror movie from Thailand, Pawan Purijitpanya’s “Ghost Lab” is hardly poised to become an unexpected cult hit just because it’s available to watch in so many homes across the world. And yet, for people who’ve grown numb to the predictable rhythms of jumpy Hollywood schlock, there’s something faintly endearing about a vision of the afterlife as unpredictable as grief itself. Mourning someone isn’t sad all the time — the process can swing from romantic to delusional to funny so fast, even the most disparate feelings smudge together — and “Ghost Lab” reflects that through such wild tonal shifts that even someone like Bong Joon Ho seems like he’s coloring inside the lines by comparison. Purijitpanya isn’t operating on quite the same level (or even in the same dimension), but credit where credit is due: Even dedicated horror junkies who might somehow be able guess where this story is going will still be surprised and bemused by how it gets there.

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bong Joon Ho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Lab#American Horror#Romantic Comedy#Film Star#Wild Things#Netflix Original#A E#Shutter#Cern#Cctv#Ghosts#Horror Protagonists#Slapstick Comedy#Jumpy Hollywood Schlock#Funny#Laughs#Hollywood#Frothy Soap Opera#Grim Things#Actor Model Pop Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Country
Thailand
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movies/Film

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Featurette: The Warrens Leave Haunted Houses Behind to Investigate a Murder

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is going to change the established Conjuring formula. While the first two main Conjuring films had paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren dealing with haunted houses, this third film takes the Warrens on the road as they investigate the circumstances surrounding a murder. It’s inspired by the true story of Arne Johnson, who was the first murder suspect in U.S. history to claim demonic possession as a defense at trial. A new The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It featurette has producer James Wan, director Michael Chaves, and stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talking about the big changes in store for the Warrens.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Ghost Lab Ending, Explained

Did we just watch a ghost getting tormented by a human? ‘Ghost Lab’ is a horror film that flips the paranormal found-footage trope on its head and features a “ghost researcher” who just won’t leave his subject alone. When their obsessive experiment about ghosts gets too extreme, two intrepid doctors must decide whether to forge ahead or give up. However, things are further complicated because one of them is dead! Part science project, part paranormal haunting, the movie holds true to its name and feels in itself like an interesting experiment. Let’s try to understand it and see what we, like the protagonists, can learn from the ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Video GamesFirst Showing

Athena Strates & Tomasz Kot in Mysterious 'A Perfect Enemy' Trailer

"You think this is a game?" Brainstorm Media has released an official US trailer for a mysterious new film titled A Perfect Enemy, made by Catalonian filmmaker Kike Maíllo. This originally premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival in the fall, and arrives on VOD in the US starting this June. A successful architect meets a mysterious, chatty young woman at the airport, causing him to miss his flight. They strike up a conversation that grows stranger and more twisted until it turns deadly. It has a vibe that reminds me of something like Under the Skin meets Promising Young Woman. Starring Athena Strates, Tomasz Kot, and Marta Nieto. This looks like a much darker, more twisted revenge tale than PYW with strange reveals in the backstory. I'm intrigued to find out what's going on and what kind of tricks she's playing on this guy.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mix 94.1

Disney+ Shares First Look At ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Disney+ has shared the first look trailer for the upcoming mystery adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society. Created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the show is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s best-selling book series of the same name. Tony Hale (Arrested Development) stars as the eccentric Dr. Benedict, who recruits four gifted orphans for a world-saving mission.
TV & VideosInverse

on reality TV, AOL chat rooms, and hunting ghosts for a living

“I became the cliche pot-smoking, heavy metal-listening, black eyeliner-wearing, angsty teen.”. Who ya gonna call? Jack Osbourne. Yes, that’s correct. The 35-year-old TV personality best known for being the son of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, and, of course, part of the cast of MTV’s groundbreaking reality series The Osbournes, has been making a name for himself as a paranormal investigator over the past few years.
MoviesKQED

Thirty Years After ‘Thelma & Louise,’ Feminist Revenge Movie Endings Still Suck

Spoiler alert: You’re about to hear, in detail, the endings of the movies Promising Young Woman and Things Heard and Seen. If you don’t want to, please leave now. I’m about to talk about the ending of Thelma & Louise too, but if you still haven’t seen that, this probably isn’t the essay for you. The movie turned 30 on May 24 and is, at this point, woven deep into the American consciousness. Who could ever forget the image of the brand-new outlaws driving that ’66 T-Bird into the Grand Canyon, hands locked together in united defiance? Women who would rather die a fiery death on their own terms than live under the thumbs of any more men. It’s an iconic ending to an unerringly feminist movie.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Battersea Poltergeist’: Blumhouse Acquires Story of the Longest Documented Poltergeist Haunting in History

Billed as the “longest documented poltergeist haunting in history,” the tale of “The Battersea Poltergeist” was told in BBC Radio 4’s podcast, and we’ve learned today that Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have secured the rights to the podcast. The press release explains, “The company is developing the...
Video GamesGizmodo

Werewolves Within's NewTrailer Brings Big Furry Frights to Small Town Goofs

That’s the problem with a lycanthrope outbreak in small towns: everyone’s got a lot of guns to fight back against the furry threat. Directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me) and starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub (remember when she was going to be Marvel’s Squirrel Girl? Alas, alas), Werewolves Within follows a small town Ranger getting accustomed to his new role as the roaming protector of Beaverfield. Already beset by internal strife over a new pipeline being installed through the town, Finn (Richardson) and local postwoman Cecily (Vayntrub) soon find the townsfolk beset by a much more toothsome problem.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Cruella’ on Disney+

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney’s “Cruella” debuted in theaters on Friday, as moviegoers return to theaters this...
TV & Videosthenexthint.com

Documentary for ‘Army of the Dead’ lands on Netflix

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, on Netflix, today is a making-of companion documentary that runs around 30 minutes in length. The documentary is titled Army of the Dead, and is going to give you a comprehensive look at the filming behind the film. There are proper interviews of the main people behind the camera. It will also include extensive talking with the director itself that is Zack Snyder.
Violent CrimesPosted by
IndieWire

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How Westerns and Spielberg Influenced John Krasinski’s Shooting Style

For “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to the blockbuster alien invasion film, director John Krasinski emphasizes more action. And, with the passing of his father character at the end of the first film, turns deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) into the protagonist. She becomes the film’s canny and determined hero, combatting the aliens with her hearing aid’s high-frequency audio feedback.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Bettie Page heads to Ireland for Curse of the Banshee comic book

Dynamite Entertainment has announced that pinup girl Bettie Page is heading to Ireland for her next declassified mission as writer Stephen Mooney (Black Widow, James Bond) teams with artist Jethro “Jet” Morales for Bettie Page: Curse of the Banshee. “I’m delighted to have another crack at the iconic Miss Page...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

5 Criterion Collection Movie Releases to Pre-Order This Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you think about summer movies, big-budget blockbusters tend to come to mind....
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

A Ghost in the Throat

In the eighteenth century, on discovering her husband has been murdered, an Irish noblewoman drinks handfuls of his blood and composes an extraordinary lament that reaches across centuries to the young Doireann Ní Ghríofa, whose fascination with it is later rekindled when she narrowly avoids fatal tragedy in her own life and becomes obsessed with learning everything she can about the poem.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Sci-Fi Horror Movies for Alien Lovers

Marvelous Videos presents alien creature features galore…. Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens were truly something special. They not only took the preexisting concept of an extraterrestrial threat and made it fresh, but they also made it iconic. This was thanks, in large part, to the titular antagonist(s)- the xenomorph. Designed by H. R. Giger and played by Bolaji Badejo in the first film, xenomorphs were pure nightmare fuel: eyeless monstrosities with sharp teeth, pitch black skin, and sharp talons ready to hack up any prey.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Every Studio Film Directed by Female Filmmakers Coming Out in 2021 and 2022

If there’s one thing that 2020 taught us, it’s that nothing is ever set in stone, especially release dates. With the global box office in upheaval — really, with the entire globe in upheaval — a year that seemed otherwise poised to give us yet another steady stream of blockbusters was instead hit hard by lockdowns, closed theaters, and plenty of delayed release dates. The pandemic and its considerable ripple effect also derailed what was going to be a particularly thrilling year for female filmmakers, just as they were starting to truly break through on the studio side, though a new look at the year in review finds that 2020 still held plenty of reason for Hollywood’s women to celebrate.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Luca Guadagnino Teases ‘Heartbreaking’ Timothée Chalamet Reunion, but ‘Call Me’ Sequel in Doubt

Luca Guadagnino has officially started filming his next feature, “Bones & All.” The project is the director’s first shot in the U.S., and principal photography kicked off this week in the Ohio Tri-State area. The project finds Guadagnino reuniting with his “Call Me By Your Name” stars Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg and his “We Are Who We Are” cast members Chloe Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese. Also in the mix are “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell, Oscar winner Mark Rylance, filmmaker David Gordon Green, and “Suspiria” actress Jessica Harper.